Former Ligonier police officer ordered to trial for second time

A 30-year veteran Ligonier police officer awaiting trial for pointing a handgun at his ex-wife's husband and threatening to kill him was ordered to trial on a separate charge of illegally possessing a firearm following a preliminary hearing Monday.

Though no official medical record exists to show former police Cpl. Edward Huwalt was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility 28 years ago after a shooting incident in Allegheny County, Ligonier District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel ruled that a 1988 police report and Huwalt's hospital billing record were sufficient evidence for him to stand trial on the new allegation filed by Westmoreland County Detectives.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Pacek built a circumstantial case against Huwalt, 62, of Ligonier, using a Jefferson Hills Borough Police report and 1988 billing records from the mental health unit of Jefferson Hospital in Allegheny County located by detectives Will Brown and Richard Kranitz.

Huwalt pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Charles Porter, argued that the charge should be dismissed as hearsay because no formal medical record exists to support the other documents.

“The detectives are trying to bootstrap a criminal charge without any official medical record from any examining physician,” Porter told the judge. “Without any official medical record, the other documents amount to hearsay and the charge should be dismissed right here.”

But Pacek said an eight-page police report on the shooting and a hospital record showing Huwalt was treated “are an official, certified record.”

Thiel agreed and ordered the case proceed to Common Pleas Court for trial.

The detectives allege that Huwalt can't legally have a firearm because he was involuntarily committed to the mental health unit for nine days beginning Aug. 17, 1988, after he shot at two people.

During the first preliminary hearing on March 29, Thiel ruled there was sufficient evidence for Huwalt to stand trial on charges of simple assault, harassment, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats for a Jan. 24, 2016, incident outside the Giant Eagle in Ligonier.

Charles Knupp of Ligonier testified that Huwalt threatened him while sitting in his patrol car in full uniform. Knupp said the incident occurred as he dropped off his stepdaughter, who worked at the store. Huwalt is the girl's father.

The Ligonier police department fired Huwalt a day after the complaint was filed against him in February 2016.

Brown was the only witness at Monday's hearing. He testified under questioning from Pacek that detectives obtained documentation that on Aug. 17, 1988, Huwalt was working as a policeman for Upper St. Clair in Allegheny County. After an overnight shift, he drove to a home in Jefferson Hills to “discover his girlfriend and another individual in bed,” Brown said.

According to the police report, Huwalt fired a shot toward the man that struck a pillow, Brown testified. One person was injured.

Brown read details of the investigation written by now-retired Jefferson Hills officer William Potts. Brown told Thiel that Potts is available to testify at trial.

Jefferson Hills police charged Huwalt with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment offenses, and he resigned from the Upper St. Clair force that day, Brown said. The charges were dismissed when no one appeared at the preliminary hearing, he said.

The night of the incident, “(then) Jefferson Hills Sgt. William Potts had Edward J. Huwalt admitted to Jefferson Hills Hospital on an involuntary commitment,” Brown testified.

Brown said after detectives learned last summer that the hospital destroys its medical records after 10 years, they used a search warrant to acquire billing records to verify Huwalt's hospital admission and discharge.

Brown said under the state Mental Health Procedures Act of July 9, 1976, it is unlawful for a person who has been adjudicated as an incompetent or who has been involuntarily committed to a mental institution for inpatient care and treatment to possess a firearm.

Huwalt remains free on recognizance bond.

