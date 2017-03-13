Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

New cops sworn in at Greensburg council meeting
Jacob Tierney | Monday, March 13, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Greensburg welcomed two new police officers Monday as city council swore in Kenneth Burke and Frank Tempo.

Both officers are patrolmen who will start at $50,000 a year.

Council approved both hirings 4-0. Councilman Jonathan Vesely was not present.

Burke was previously a sergeant with the Ligonier Borough Police Department, and Tempo was a patrolman with the Latrobe Police Department.

The new officers bring the Greensburg Police Department to a full complement for the first time in years.

The contract between Greensburg and its police union mandates a staff of 27 officers. However, a 2011 agreement left one vacancy unfilled to save money.

That agreement expired at the end of 2015, but maintaining a full staff was impossible because of a wave of retirements around that time.

In other business, council also approved the following equipment purchases:

• $26,249 for a cooling tower for the ice rink at Kirk S. Nevin Arena.

• $58,193 for a dump truck for the public works department.

• $29,590.50 for a Truckster for Mt. Odin Golf Course.

• $56,000 for two police utility vehicles.

Council also said goodbye to longtime administrative assistant Donna Burdette.

Burdette has been working for the city since 1992 and will retire this month.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

