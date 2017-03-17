Animal Friends of Westmoreland adding 62-acres in Unity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Candy Nelson founded Animal Friends of Westmoreland in 2006, she realized her dream of rescuing, rehabilitating and relocating companion animals such as dogs, cats and rabbits.

But she never lost sight of a larger goal, one the organization will take a big step toward realizing as it closes on 62 acres in Unity Township, where it plans to expand its no-kill model to include more — and larger — animals. That includes horses, goats, pigs and other farm animals, including chickens, Nelson said.

“We could provide a place for them to come and live out the rest of their lives as they should,” she said.

Purchased from a farming family, the property once was a cattle farm and is home to a barn that Animal Friends officials plan to renovate.

“We will need to build a whole new equine barn, which is all new to me,” Nelson said.

That will require a capital campaign, which the organization is already planning. Nelson estimated it will cost about $1 million to outfit the property with equine facilities as well as a new shelter.

“We'll be seeking sponsorships for things like the barn or for a horse stall,” Nelson said. “And we'll still have the (original) facility in Youngwood. It's served us very well, but it's an old Knights of Columbus building. It's still got tap lines for beer.”

Animal Friends has operated in that Depot Street location since 2009.

But the Unity property will not serve simply as a sanctuary for animals, if Nelson has her way.

“We'd also like to have a separate program where kids — whether they're inner-city kids or abused children — can come and rebuild a sense of trust by interacting with the animals,” she said. “A lot of times, those kids have difficulty building trust with people because of what they've been through. But they are able to do that with animals.”

She also is pleased to see the property's transition.

“It's interesting that the same fields that housed animals who were scared and unsure of when they'd meet death will now house some of those same animals until they're old and gray,” Nelson said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.