Mt. Pleasant Area could lay off 5 teachers amid $1M budget shortfall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five teachers at Mt. Pleasant Area Junior-Senior High School could be furloughed next school year as district officials look to bridge a budget shortfall, said Superintendent Tim Gabauer.

Other positions may be eliminated through attrition as officials contend with declining enrollment, he said. School directors this week approved an early retirement incentive plan that would require a minimum of five employees to accept.

“Each and every year, the budgeting process becomes more and more difficult for public schools,” Gabauer said. “Due to the fact that our district enrollment has decreased nearly 10 percent over the last 10-year period, it is critical that we become more efficient as an organization.”

District officials have identified teaching positions in music, physical education, family and consumer science, math and English that could be eliminated for the 2017-18 school year but cautioned the plan could change. The proposal would save about $225,000, business manager Allison Willis said.

Instruction would continue in all of those subjects if the school board authorizes the proposed furloughs, Gabauer said.

The district employs 150 teachers.

Terri Remaley, president of the Mt. Pleasant Area Education Association, said the proposed furloughs would impact education and asked the board to find other ways to save money.

“Surely there are other cuts that can be made that do not affect the educational progress, course offerings or class size of our students,” Remaley told the board.

Mt. Pleasant is not alone with declining enrollment — all but one of the county's 17 school districts have fewer students as a result of a shrinking and aging statewide population. Student enrollment figures impact the amount of funding a district receives.

Last year, Hempfield Area School District officials furloughed eight employees, eliminated more than 16 positions and raised taxes by 3.33 mills to balance the budget. Employee furloughs were approved by school boards in Gateway, Highlands and Baldwin-Whitehall.

Willis said it is early in the budget process and “all options are on the table for discussion and review.” School directors cannot raise taxes above 3.02 mills, which would bring in about $500,000, she said.

“As it stands today, the district is facing a deficit of approximately $1 million,” she said.

Mt. Pleasant Area is contending with about $886,000 in increases next school year for salaries and pension contributions to the state education retirement system, among other costs, Gabauer said. “We, along with many other educational organizations, are in desperate need of more adequate funding to maintain the integrity of our programming,” Gabauer said.

The proposed furloughs could affect standardized test scores, dual enrollment and advanced placement courses, subjects relating to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) and the needs of special education students, Remaley said.

Any furloughs would have to be approved by school directors in conjunction with the 2017-18 budget, which is due in June.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.