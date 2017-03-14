North Huntingdon residents want to stop cell tower plans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To see the petition on Change.org regarding a proposed Verizon cell phone tower in North Huntingdon Township, visit bit.ly/2mpuETj .

A group of North Huntingdon residents who live near a Guffey Road farm where Verizon wants to build a cell tower hopes to convince commissioners to reject the project when the board meets Wednesday.

“People don't want to live near a cell phone tower. It is going to be an integral part of what these communities will see from their homes,” said Jeremy Bavolek of Appaloosa Court.

An online petition — with more than 190 signatures late Tuesday afternoon — will be presented to commissioners at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Town House. The petition states that residents of Dartmoor Estates, Kerber Farm Estates and the surrounding Sunset Valley area are upset that a tower would be built on a 65-acre farm owned by Thomas and Ellen Kerber of Guffey Road. The proposed tower site is near Thoroughbred and Halfinger drives.

No one opposed the project when the planning commission voted March 6 to recommend the site plan approval. Thomas Kerber, a planning commission member, abstained from the 4-0 vote.

“Don't put it in my backyard. That's why people are upset,” said Kristina Malloy of Percheron Circle, also part of Kerber Farm Estates. “The last thing I want to see is a bloody cell phone tower.”

Verizon Wireless and Horvath Communications, a tower ownership and development firm from South Bend, Ind., want to build a 195-foot tower that would be topped by a four-foot lightning rod. Plans call for constructing a stealth telecommunications tower, which is not recognizable as a conventional broadcast and relay tower.

A spokesman for Horvath, which has built about 50 communications towers in Pennsylvania, could not be reached for comment. Kerber last week declined to reveal the value of the proposed lease, saying it was a private matter.

One reason cited by opposition to the project is a potential negative impact on the value of nearby properties, said Bavolek, whose home is on the Kerber Farm Estates.

Malloy questioned why the tower could not be placed elsewhere on Kerber's farm. Verizon told township officials it had searched all potential sites within a two-mile radius of the area, which it said has spotty cell coverage. No other suitable location was available to fill that gap in coverage, the company said.

Another cell tower is 1.9 miles southeast of the Kerber farm site, but Verizon said it is too far away to cover the service gap.

The proposed tower will be at least 500 feet from the nearest residential property, Verizon attorney Joseph Perotti told commissioners. The base will be fenced and landscaped. If the tower were to fail during high winds or a storm, it will break at a weak point at about 100 feet, Perotti said.

The tower will have free space for communications for the township's emergency responders — police, fire and ambulance, Perotti said.

News of the proposed construction of the tower caught residents by surprise, Bavolek said.

“We felt the notice from the township was inadequate. Most of us knew nothing about this” until reading a recent Tribune-Review story , Bavolek said.

The township followed regulations by posting a notice of the zoning hearing meeting in November on a utility pole near Kerber's residence along Guffey Road and advertising the meeting in a newspaper, said Andrew Blenko, township planning director. The zoning board granted Verizon's request for a use variance for the project, which the company needed because Kerber's property is in a residential zone.

Commissioner Darryl Bertani, who represents the ward where the proposed tower would be erected, said Monday he has been contacted by opponents and spoke with Kerber. He said he had not yet made up his mind on how he will vote. Instead, Bertani said he will wait to hear debate on the matter on Wednesday.

“It has its pros and cons,” he said.

Bertani, a member of the Circleville Fire Department, said the Guffey Road and Turner Valley sections of the township have been a problem for cellular communications.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.