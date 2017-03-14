Light snow moves into Western Pennsylvania

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A winter storm warning remained in effect for parts of Western Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, as snow moved into the region.

Dozens of school districts delayed or cancelled classes for Tuesday. A winter storm warning was in effect for the mountains. A winter weather advisory remained in effect for Lawrence County.

Roads are much colder than last week, so icy areas are much more likely Tuesday morning than last week.

Bands of snow will continue to fall during the day Tuesday at varying intensity. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow will be common during the day Tuesday, with higher amounts likely in the mountains, where 3 to 6 inches of snow will fall during the day.

Snow will taper off to snow showers Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the teens Tuesday night, leading to icy conditions and wind chills into the single digits.

Pittsburgh public works crews will operate under a Level 2 snow alert Monday night, with 50-60 vehicles pre-treating and clearing snow from the roads. The city will also activate its snow plow tracker. By Tuesday morning, about 90 trucks will be on the roads.

"We are worried about the overnight temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday. They are going down to mid-teens, lower 20s. Crews will using liquid calcium chloride," Pittsburgh Public Works Director Mike Gable said.

While PennDOT is monitoring roadways across the area, 60 crews will be sent out in Allegheny County alone. Trucks from local PennDOTs are also being sent to eastern Pennsylvania to help.

Snow forecasts lowered & advisory cancelled for some areas, but extended thru Wed elsewhere. Track the snow here https://t.co/R38AcFOdTY . pic.twitter.com/MjmXxgM8Ce — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 14, 2017

PennDOT told WPXI-TV's Melanie Gillespie that workers are in "storm mode" and are already treating the roads with Brine solution in Westmoreland County. Crews will be working 12 hour shifts. There will be 68 trucks treating major state roads.

Washington Public Works officials said they expect to bring crews in around 11 p.m. to begin treating the roads. There will also be PennDOT crews treating roads in Beaver and Butler counties throughout the storm.

Travel is not recommended Tuesday near the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

Some areas in eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York will see a foot or more of snow Tuesday and Tuesday night. Many flights from Pittsburgh to the East Coast will be cancelled Tuesday.

The storm's arrival coincides with the anniversary of the Blizzard of '93, which dropped 25.3 inches of snow on Pittsburgh.