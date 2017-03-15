Unity, airport officials weigh restrictions on drones

Drones, like larger, manned aircraft, are subject to federal restrictions near transportation hubs such as Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity. But the Westmoreland County Airport Authority is working with township supervisors to add an extra layer of local control as drones multiply in numbers.

Authority Solicitor Dan Hewitt is comparing notes with township Solicitor Gary Falatovich for a proposed township ordinance to address drones — officially known as unmanned aircraft systems.

“We have to regulate it under privacy concerns, not under zoning,” Hewitt said, noting there are few such ordinances elsewhere in the state to use as a guide since drones are “such a new issue. At first they were toys and flimsy. Now they can zoom in on your bedroom windows.”

Pittsburgh-based Federal Aviation Administration official Henrik Vejlstrup told the authority owners of drones can seek certification to operate them as a hobbyist or commercially — for instance, to take aerial photos of real estate. He said drones should not be flown above 400 feet within three miles of an airport without notifying the airport operator and should be brought down when a manned aircraft is approaching.

“If you fly within five miles of a landing field, you ought to make a courtesy call to the airfield,” he said, adding, “You have to have sight of the drone all the time.”

Executive Director Gabe Monzo said the authority receives calls about once a week from owners wanting to operate drones near the Arnold Palmer airport. He said the staff acknowledge the callers but can't grant them permission, a power reserved for air traffic controllers.

Noting he'd not yet seen a draft, Supervisor Mike O'Barto confirmed the township has directed Falatovich to prepare a proposed ordinance to help control drones. “People need to use common sense. I do not want to restrict people from using drones for recreational activities on their properties, as long as it's away from the airport,” he said.

In other business, the authority agreed to purchase a little more than three acres adjoining the Arnold Palmer airport from the Haines Family Trust for $185,000. Hewitt said the acreage may be needed for access to cargo operations if the authority follows through with long-term plans for a proposed expansion at the airport.

The board authorized engineer Scott Kunselman to seek bids for converting a large window near the Arnold Palmer baggage claim area into an exit for arriving passengers and for rehabilitating the main runways at Arnold Palmer and at the Rostraver Airport.

Monzo said 275 passengers arrived at the Unity airport during a week last month to sign up for the new Transportation Security Administration Precheck program, which allows passengers to proceed through airport security checkpoints without having to complete some of the more time-consuming requirements, such as removing their shoes. Because of the strong response, Monzo said, the airport is planning to host another Precheck registration event July 17-21.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.