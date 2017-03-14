Hempfield, Allegheny Twp. projects on commissioners' agenda

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Contract awards for two Westmoreland County road and parking lot paving projects to be completed this year will be on the agenda at the commissioners meeting Thursday.

During an agenda preparation meeting Tuesday, commissioners learned that four bids ranging from $258,361 to $318,771 were received for the reconstruction of Lillian Road in Allegheny Township, near Hyde Park. A low bid of $258,361 is expected to be awarded to A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum.

The project will be paid with the county's $5 share of state vehicle registration fees.

Commissioners received 10 bids for the construction of access roads and parking lot repaving at the Westmoreland Manor, the county's nursing home in Hempfield.

A bid of $206,061, also from A. Liberoni Inc., was the lowest bid that met specifications. Commissioners are expected to approved the bid Thursday.

The project is being paid for from a 2016 county bond issue.

The regular meeting is set for 10 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners meeting room.