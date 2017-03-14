SUV driver gets into a jam crossing New Stanton pedestrian bridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jessica Magyor couldn't believe her eyes Monday afternoon when she and looked up from the passenger seat of a vehicle on Interstate 70 and spotted a white sport utility vehicle on the pedestrian bridge over the highway in New Stanton.

So the driver took the exit and Magyor snapped a cellphone photo as proof as she watched the male driver try to maneuver off the north end of the span, where it connects with a sharp left turn to a descending ramp.

“It was definitely something crazy,” said Magyor, of Mt. Pleasant Township. Magyor's photo, posted on social media, shows what appears to be a small SUV on the bridge.

“Eventually, he got the whole way to where the sidewalk stops,” she said. Apparently unable to go any farther, “finally, he started backing up.”

“I don't know what the guy was thinking,” she said. “There's construction going on right where he would have had to get on the bridge,” from Pennsylvania Avenue, on the south side of I-70.

Officials don't know who the driver was, but it appears he was able to back up off the bridge and get out of the tight spot. Rob Cammarata, chief of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at about 4 p.m. and found the vehicle was gone.

Joseph B. Fay Company, which was hired by PennDOT to improve I-70 and intersecting Center Avenue in New Stanton, placed a concrete barrier at the southern end of the bridge so another driver can't attempt the prohibited crossing, Cammarata said.

PennDOT engineer Dominec Caruso said there was no apparent structural damage to the steel bridge, which remained open for pedestrian use, but a more detailed inspection of the span was planned.

After Fay completes its work, the bridge is to be moved to a location on a trail in Fayette County.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.