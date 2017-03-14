Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

SUV driver gets into a jam crossing New Stanton pedestrian bridge
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
A woman in a car traveling along Interstate 70 West snapped a photo of a sport utility vehicle that got stuck trying to drive across a pedestrian bridge near New Stanton. (Submitted photo: Jessica Magyor)

Updated 7 minutes ago

Jessica Magyor couldn't believe her eyes Monday afternoon when she and looked up from the passenger seat of a vehicle on Interstate 70 and spotted a white sport utility vehicle on the pedestrian bridge over the highway in New Stanton.

So the driver took the exit and Magyor snapped a cellphone photo as proof as she watched the male driver try to maneuver off the north end of the span, where it connects with a sharp left turn to a descending ramp.

“It was definitely something crazy,” said Magyor, of Mt. Pleasant Township. Magyor's photo, posted on social media, shows what appears to be a small SUV on the bridge.

“Eventually, he got the whole way to where the sidewalk stops,” she said. Apparently unable to go any farther, “finally, he started backing up.”

“I don't know what the guy was thinking,” she said. “There's construction going on right where he would have had to get on the bridge,” from Pennsylvania Avenue, on the south side of I-70.

Officials don't know who the driver was, but it appears he was able to back up off the bridge and get out of the tight spot. Rob Cammarata, chief of the New Stanton Volunteer Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at about 4 p.m. and found the vehicle was gone.

Joseph B. Fay Company, which was hired by PennDOT to improve I-70 and intersecting Center Avenue in New Stanton, placed a concrete barrier at the southern end of the bridge so another driver can't attempt the prohibited crossing, Cammarata said.

PennDOT engineer Dominec Caruso said there was no apparent structural damage to the steel bridge, which remained open for pedestrian use, but a more detailed inspection of the span was planned.

After Fay completes its work, the bridge is to be moved to a location on a trail in Fayette County.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.