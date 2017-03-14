Testimony continues in Excela stent trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County jury will be permitted to consider imposing punitive damages against Excela Health and a doctor should it conclude they were negligent in giving a North Huntingdon man heart stents he did not need.

Common Pleas Judge Anthony Marsili ruled this week that jurors hearing evidence in the civil malpractice lawsuit case against Excela and Dr. Ehab Morcos will be able to render a verdict as to whether the hospital chain and doctor willfully and recklessly permitted unnecessary cardiac procedures.

“Witnesses have indicated there were unnecessary stents and, if they are believed, it could be found it was basically a terrible situation, potentially.” Marsili ruled. “It will be up to the jury, of course, and if it gets that far a jury can decide.”

Attorneys for Excela, Morcos and Westmoreland County Cardiology requested that jurors be barred from considering punitive damages as part of its verdict in the lawsuit brought by 57-year-old truck driver Steven Sensenich.

He contends he underwent three cardiac procedures in late 2008 in which Morcos implanted seven stents, mesh tubes to improve blood flow to the heart. Sensenich has maintained that five of the stents are unnecessary and were implanted by Morcos as part of an ongoing pattern by two doctors at Westmoreland County Cardiology of performing unneeded procedures.

During the trial, which entered its seventh day on Tuesday, lawyers for Sensenich presented evidence that Excela learned about the pattern of unneeded stents in late 2007 and early 2008 but allowed Morcos and Dr. George Bou Samra to continue performing those procedures until early 2011.

Following several external reviews, the hospital issued disclosures in early 2011 to 192 patients, telling them they may have unnecessarily received stents from Morcos and Bou Samra.

Sensenich's lawsuit is the first of 71 pending cases against the hospital and doctors to go to trial.

In court on Tuesday, the defense continued to refute Sensenich's contention.

Dr. Jeffrey Breall, a cardiologist and instructor at Indiana University, testified that all of the stents Sensenich received in late 2008 were medically appropriate. Breall told jurors that Morcos properly interpreted Sensenich's medical condition and was correct when he identified three cardiac vessels that were significantly blocked and needed stents. Breall said all three procedures performed by Morcos were necessary.

“He met the standard of care, absolutely,” Breall testified.

An expert for Sensenich testified last week that Morcos implanted five stents that were not necessary during two different procedures. During the second procedure, life-threatening complications arose that required three additional stents to be implanted, according to Sensenich's expert.

The trial will continue on Wednesday. Lawyers for Excela are expected to call another expert to refute Sensenich's allegations.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.