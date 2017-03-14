Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ambulance crashes into Hempfield dialysis clinic; 2 Fayette EMS workers hurt

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 4:01 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emergency crews work to remove an ambulance that slid of Route 30 and collided with the front of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Hempfield building near Jeannette, Pa. on Tuesday March 14, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Emergency crews work to remove an ambulance that slid off Route 30 and struck the front of the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. Hempfield building near Jeannette, Pa. on Tuesday March 14, 2017.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Two Fayette EMS employees were injured Tuesday afternoon when the ambulance they were traveling in crashed into part of a dialysis clinic in Hempfield, according to fire officials.

Adamsburg Fire Chief Don Thoma, who was assisting High Park Fire Chief John Howell on the call, said the ambulance driver and passenger were picking up a patient just before 3 p.m. at DCI Dialysis, Inc.

The ambulance turned from Route 30 East into the clinic's parking lot, hit two parked cars, then struck a column that supports an awning, Thoma said.

There were no patients in the ambulance and no one inside the clinic was injured, he said.

Both EMS workers were taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.