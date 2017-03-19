Norwin mulls staffing review

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Faced with an estimated deficit of $3.3 million next academic year, Norwin school officials said they will review staffing needs with an eye toward reducing the shortfall.

At Monday's school board meeting, members will consider approving a proposal from Superintendent William Kerr to conduct a “systematic review and reduction of staff positions” by eliminating positions, through attrition and/or furloughs, while developing a plan that realigns the staff to maintain educational programs and services.

Retirements and resignations would be taken into consideration and any furloughs would be made as a last resort, Kerr said.

“It's a new fiscal reality,” Kerr told the school board at its workshop meeting last week.

Norwin has 540 full-time employees, including 320 teachers, and about 40 part-time employees, according to school officials.

The district could consider cutting costs by using Source4Teachers, a Cherry Hill, N.J.,-based staffing company, to fill its needs for substitute teachers. By using the service, the district would eliminate retirement-related costs associated with hiring substitute teachers, Kerr said. Those hired through Source4Teachers would not be on Norwin's payroll, he noted.

School officials have discussed the possibility of raising real estate taxes by 2.41 mills to help cover the deficit. Jude Abraham, interim director of business affairs, told the board last week there has been little change in the projected budget figures.

Norwin may be able to save between $250,000 and $275,000 in costs in the first year of a new bus transportation contract by eliminating some buses and making routes more efficient. The board is expected to vote Monday on awarding a bus contract.

The district also wants to implement a more aggressive marketing initiative to convince students enrolled in cyber schools to return to Norwin where they can still have a cyber education and participate in extracurricular activities, Kerr said.

Norwin pays about $410,000 for 62 students to attend cyber schools, said Timothy Koch, assistant superintendent of secondary education.

To generate more revenue for the school district, the administration proposes raising fees for groups, teams and organizations that use the auditorium, gymnasiums, swimming pool and athletic fields and other school facilities, as well as increasing admission fees for events.

Norwin charges less for use of facilities compared other schools in the region, Koch said.

Janitorial costs usually are higher than the school district charges groups for using facilities, Koch said. Athletic teams are charged $3 an hour for facilities when other districts charge about $25 an hour.

“I doubt at $3 an hour, we are covering electric” costs, said board President Robert Perkins.

Any increases in fees might have a major impact on nonprofit groups, said Director Tracey L. Czajkowski.

“We don't want to gouge anyone, but we want to cover our costs,” Koch said.

The district could consider setting fees for extracurricular activities and implementing fees for sending student transcripts to schools and employers.

“There is nothing that is etched in stone,” Kerr said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.