Westmoreland

North Huntingdon delays vote on centroversial cell tower
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 9:30 p.m.

Nearly 200 people who jammed the meeting room of the North Huntingdon commissioners Wednesday were shocked after leaders postponed a decision on a controversial cell phone tower to be built on a planning commission member's farm.

Township solicitor Craig Alexander said commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed 195-foot tower to be built on Thomas Kerber's Guffey Farm 65-acre farm because Verizon Wireless is seeking a approval to build in a zoned residential area. A date for the hearing is not been set.

Kerber last week declined to reveal the value of the proposed lease, saying it was a private matter. He declined to comment Wednesday evening.

Craig told the audience Wednesday that a public hearing would allow commissioners to place “reasonable conditions” on the tower. Alexander said if the board were to vote on the issue Wednesday, it could not include any conditions.

Alexander said the zoning hearing board voted in November to grant a variance for the plans and it is past the 30-day deadline to appeal the zoning decision.

Residents said they were not aware of the zoning hearing. The township followed regulations by posting a notice of the zoning hearing meeting in November on a utility pole near Kerber's residence and advertising the meeting in a newspaper, said township planning director Andrew Blenko.

On March 6, the planning commission recommended approval of the site plan; no one voiced opposition to the project at that time.

Verizon attorney Joseph Perotti challenged Alexander's ruling, saying that he believed the solicitor's interpretation was incorrect.

Perotti said the Federal Communications Commission has mandated that the municipality make a decision within 150 days of the Nov. 1 hearing. If it does not meet the deadline, then the plans are considered approved, he said.

Among the opponents who spoke Wednesday, resident Sarah Urey claimed the township's notification of the proposed zoning variance was invalid because the incorrect section of the ordinance was cited.

Verizon officials declined to comment after the meeting. They previously said had searched all potential sites within a two-mile radius of the area, which they said has spotty cell coverage. No other suitable location was available to fill that gap in coverage, the company said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

