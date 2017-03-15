Pittsburgh Barbecue Co. in Salem Township goes whole hog to start season despite winter chill

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Neither snow nor wind nor bitter cold was enough to keep the Pittsburgh Barbecue Co. near Delmont from opening Wednesday.

“You just know that if a barbecue is about to open, we're going to get one more snowstorm,” general manager Amanda Reese said. “Being 16 degrees out this morning was a little bit different.”

Regardless, Reese of Washington Township was at the restaurant at 3 a.m. — three hours earlier than usual — turning up the heat on the Southern Pride smoker.

Reese said there were no second thoughts, despite the last blast of winter weather, about opening March 15 as scheduled. The Salem Township restaurant is open March through November, although it caters year-round.

Wednesday's weather put a strain on the outdoor smoker and slowed down foot traffic into the restaurant, she said. But it did not keep away the die-hard lovers of Carolina-style barbecue. The first business of the day was a $100 takeout order.

“Our customers expect us to be open,” Reese said.

Among them were Ryan Gaffney of Youngwood and Paul Gamble of Penn Township, on their lunch break from the Elliott Group in Jeannette.

“We've been looking forward to the opening day,” Gamble said.

“He was bugging me to go,” Gaffney said.

As they ordered their first barbecue of the year, they acknowledged that most people don't think about barbecue until the summer months.

A group of four women dressed in hats, coats and gloves walked in for lunch. “Thanks for opening back up,” one of them said.

Reese said she put the pork and beef brisket in the smoker Tuesday night and the ribs at 5 a.m. She arrived early to compensate for the cold.

“When the temperatures are in the teens, it's harder to maintain the temperature in the smoker,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure we had meat to serve the customer.”

Reese founded the Route 33 restaurant with owner Arthur Cohen in 2010. The original restaurant is on Banksville Road in Pittsburgh.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.