Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Adelphoi Village employee charged with having sex with 18-year-old male ward
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 10:21 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

An employee at an Adelphoi Village group home for adjudicated juveniles is charged with having sex with an 18-year-old male ward at the Unity Township facility Feb 23.

Kelly Jean Zawodniak, 31, of Saltsburg, Indiana County, is charged by state police in Greensburg with institutional sex assault and corruption of minors.

Trooper John T. Beynon alleges in an affidavit filed with District Judge Michael Mahady Wednesday that Zawodniak, who was employed for a few weeks as “fill-in staff member,” was discovered by a counselor having sex with the teenager in the laundry room at the Mission Road home.

Beynon said Zawodniak was immediately fired by Adelphoi, escorted to her vehicle and ordered to stay off all Adelphoi property in the future. Adelphoi officials contacted ChildLine to report the incident, according to Beynon.

During the police investigation, Beynon said the corruption of minors complaint arose after another 16-year-old male ward living in a separate Adelphoi group home on Village Road in Latrobe said Zawodniak left inappropriate notes on his bed and attempted to hug him in the laundry room on Feb. 20.

Beynon said the youth told police he refused Zawodniak's advances and provided police with the five notes she left him.

During her arraignment, Zawodniak told Mahady that her only prior arrest was a minor marijuana possession charge years ago and that she received probation. There is no online court record of that incident.

Adelphoi Village spokeswoman Karyn Pratt said the nonprofit agency completes extensive background checks on prospective employees.

“I know we require employees to undergo an FBI clearance check, and state Act 33 (child abuse) and 34 (criminal history) checks before being hired. We definitely make sure any prospective employee has no prior criminal offense involving children,” Pratt said. “I believe it's a pretty secure screening process. And in this case we were made aware of the situation and immediately followed all the appropriate procedures.”

Zawodniak declined comment after her arraignment. She was released on recognizance bond pending a preliminary hearing March 27.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.