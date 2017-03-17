Hempfield man saves home, neighbors from Arona Road fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield neighbor is being credited with saving the home of a handicapped woman and her daughter when he used an extinguisher to douse flames in their kitchen.

“I would expect anybody to do it, quite honestly,” said Brian Zimmerman, 44, who came to the rescue of two members of the Jones family — Floretha, who uses a wheelchair, and her daughter, Bonita — when a March 10 stove fire spread through their kitchen and sent black smoke billowing from the ranch-style home on Arona Road. A second daughter, Veronica Jones, was at work.

Zimmerman said he smelled and then spotted the smoke pouring through the Joneses' front screen door when he went outside to inspect wind-damaged trees.

“I ran up to the front door and yelled, ‘Are you OK in there?' and they yelled back that the kitchen was on fire,” he said.

Zimmerman dashed to his garage for a fire extinguisher, yelled for his wife, Michelle, to call 911, and entered the open door, covering his mouth and nose with his jacket to lessen the effect of the “chokingly thick” smoke, he said. He used the extinguisher on a burning cabinet and a microwave oven.

Bonita Jones said she'd turned on a burner to make a chicken dish and briefly stepped to the door to accept a delivery. “By the time I got back, the kitchen was in flames,” she said.

Floretha Jones and her pet dog were safely evacuated. Bonita Jones also contacted 911 and suffered a minor hand injury while initially attempting to smother the fire with flour. She was treated at the scene near West Lake Drive.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Adamsburg Fire Chief Don Thoma said Zimmerman's quick action “made all the difference” in quelling the fire. “People choose not to get involved these days, but he chose to do it, and the residents are lucky. It could have been a worse outcome,” he said.

Firefighters extinguished flames that had spread further into cabinets and walls in the kitchen. Assisting were volunteers from High Park, Strawpump, Manor and Westmoreland City along with township firefighting units.

The Red Cross assisted the Joneses, who moved into a hotel while work began to repair the fire damage, estimated at up to $50,000. Township fire investigator Doug Fordyce said the accidental blaze remained under investigation.

Zimmerman said he was glad he could help but downplayed his effort. “It just happened that I came out at the right time,” he said of his decision to go outdoors that day. “Every once in a while I get lucky.”

“It wasn't lucky; it was a blessing,” Bonita Jones said. “He's a wonderful neighbor.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.