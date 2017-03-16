Jeannette residents given goals for change

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette citizens got a peek this week at what their community could look like.

But it's going to take involvement to reach the goals in the city's completed comprehensive plan, according to its creator, Jim Pashek of Pashek Associates.

“We need you,” he told a crowd of about 50 people who gathered Wednesday at Elliot Group to listen to a presentation. “We really need you in order to change Jeannette.”

The plan has been in the works for about two years, but many of its suggestions have already been implemented, including the formation of a blight task force, the resurrection of the planning commission and a revamp of outdated zoning ordinances.

Workshop sessions began in early 2015 after the city hired Pashek Associates to complete the plan, which cost about $100,000, the majority of which was funded by state dollars.

Pashek summarized four main concerns that residents had — gateways into town, blight, downtown revitalization, and perception and communication — and how the community can address them. He also set 10 goals for the next six months, including creating a “top 10” list of blighted properties, forming committees to address the downtown area and community appearance, and beginning to use a new city logo.

“We got a long ways to go and we need your help to do it,” Pashek said. “You can make a difference in Jeannette. It's really important that you believe that.”

Several community members in attendance liked the plan.

“If we don't stand up for ourselves, nobody's going to do it for us,” said Jill Sorrels, resident and owner of Keynote Cafe.

Kathie and Bob Tanyer echoed those sentiments.

“I think the four elements of the plan are really critical in making a huge change in our city,” Kathie Tanyer said.

Bob Tanyer encouraged younger community members to get involved.

“This is a great way to start,” he said.

Other suggested projects include adding bike lanes and more sidewalks to one stretch of Harrison Avenue, eliminating one-way streets downtown and adding walking trails along Brush Creek. Pashek stressed the need to attract young people to the city.

The Jeannette Business Association has more than a dozen events planned for the year, which fits in with the plan's goals, said secretary Ed Sam. The association has contracted with the American Legion to use the facility as event space, he said.

“I have a belief in small towns,” he said. “I just have this feeling for Jeannette.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.