Hundreds take part in 33rd annual Sports Friendship Day at St. Vincent College

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 11:25 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Robert Locke smiles while being escorted by St. Vincent College juniors Hannah Earhart and D.J. Hough underneath a large parachute while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day in the Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Unity.
Jon Davis dances on the volleyball court with St. Vincent College students Shannon O’Reilly (middle) and Hannah Pastorek while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day in the Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Unity.
Nathan Cieply reacts on the volleyball court after returning a volley while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day at St. Vincent College's Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Unity.
Ben Zebroski celebrates with St. Vincent College freshman Jimmy Rosa after scoring a goal with a lacrosse stick while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day in the Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Unity.
Joe Ray jumps rope as St. Vincent College senior Maddie Bell hula hoops while participating in the 33rd Annual Sports Friendship Day in the Carey Center on Sunday, March 26, 2017, in Unity.

St. Vincent College students hosted the 33rd annual Sports Friendship Day on Sunday for people with special needs, intellectual disabilities or physical limitations.

The event, sponsored by college's Campus Ministry, is designed for children as young as 7 through adults. It featured light sports activities, arts and crafts, entertainment, a talent show, dinner and Mass.

Hundreds of students donated meals from their meal plan so that the guests and their families could enjoy a free, picnic-style dinner.

More than 200 St. Vincent students were expected to assist participants throughout the afternoon.

They included members of these groups: Student Government Association; Service Corps for Exceptional Children; Student Athletic Advisory Committee; dance team; cheerleading squad; Art Club; Swing Dance Club; SVC Radio Club; Gilbert and Sullivan Club; Alley Cats; Women in Business; Education Club and the Festival of Praise Team.

