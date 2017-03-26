Hundreds take part in 33rd annual Sports Friendship Day at St. Vincent College
Updated 2 hours ago
St. Vincent College students hosted the 33rd annual Sports Friendship Day on Sunday for people with special needs, intellectual disabilities or physical limitations.
The event, sponsored by college's Campus Ministry, is designed for children as young as 7 through adults. It featured light sports activities, arts and crafts, entertainment, a talent show, dinner and Mass.
Hundreds of students donated meals from their meal plan so that the guests and their families could enjoy a free, picnic-style dinner.
More than 200 St. Vincent students were expected to assist participants throughout the afternoon.
They included members of these groups: Student Government Association; Service Corps for Exceptional Children; Student Athletic Advisory Committee; dance team; cheerleading squad; Art Club; Swing Dance Club; SVC Radio Club; Gilbert and Sullivan Club; Alley Cats; Women in Business; Education Club and the Festival of Praise Team.