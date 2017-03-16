Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future of Rostraver Airport is up in the air.

The Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday approved an appraisal of the 300-acre airport's economic viability and a market analysis.

“Whatever you have ... you need to know what your assets are worth, and that's the beginning of that process,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson. “We're not committed to anything other than valuing.”

Hayden Appraisal Services will be paid about $33,000 to examine the operation of the airport, which has an airstrip, restaurant and hangars.

In 2016, the county contributed $2.8 million to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates Rostraver Airport and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity. The authority distributed $153,000 of the county's appropriation last year to the Rostraver facility; the rest was used at the Unity airport.

The disparity in funding is because of the “size of airport and commercial service” at Palmer airport, said Gabe Monzo, director of the airport authority.

Inbound and outbound passengers at Palmer airport last year numbered 289,832. Florida-based Spirit, the local airport's sole carrier, offers flights to locations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The Rostraver facility, along Route 51, is used for general aviation and has no commercial air service,

The 2016 budget shows Rostraver Airport gets most of its revenue from hangar rental payments and the county's appropriation. Revenues last year totaled nearly $418,000. The biggest costs are related to the airport's three employees.

The airport has been renovated in the past few years. Its 4,000-foot runway was rehabilitated in 2012 and more hangars were constructed to house the 115 aircraft based there. The airport authority owns and leases several of the hangars.

In the first phase of the evaluation the appraiser will examine the airport's financial history from the standpoint of a “public aeronautical facility,” said Jason Rigone, director of the county's industrial development corporation.

Everything will be on the table, he said, from looking at the “public versus private” aspect and potential buyers to taking stock of what the airport has to offer. The appraiser will have to determine if any state or federal funding has been used for projects there and the status of those projects.

The second phase — examining other uses for the land — may not occur, depending on what the initial evaluation finds, Rigone said. The cost of the agreement would be reduced if the second phase isn't needed, he said.

“We have to identify and develop the value of the property, the value of the service ... before any decisions can be made,” he said.

Commissioner Ted Kopas said the evaluation will allow county officials to “get a handle on what the assets are and what their value is.”

The county assumed operation of the former Rostraver Township Airport in 1986.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.