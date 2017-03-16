Judge upholds conviction in Lower Burrell overdose death
A judge has upheld the conviction of an Arnold man who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for selling a fatal dose of fentenyl-laced heroin to a Lower Burrell woman in 2014.
Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani on Thursday rejected an appeal filed by Demetrius Houser, who argued that his conviction on a charge of drug delivery resulting in death was inappropriate because jurors based their guilty verdict on speculation rather than evidence presented at trial in October.
“Despite defense counsel's contention that the commonwealth's case is based upon speculation or conjecture, the court finds that the commonwealth has presented sufficient evidence to establish each element of each offense charged,” Feliciani ruled.
Prosecutors said Houser, 21, was a drug dealer who sold a fatal dose of heroin that was used by 31-year-old Christina Donati-Racioppo in January 2014.
Police said Houser sold the drugs to a woman, who later gave the heroin to another friend of Donati-Racioppo.