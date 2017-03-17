Arnold Palmer's jet will be at Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow in June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Any aviation salute to late Latrobe native and golf legend Arnold Palmer would be incomplete without his beloved business jet.

Organizers of the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow took care of that detail Friday.

Palmer's Cessna Citation X and other memorabilia will be on display for air show attendees to view at the event June 24-25, planners said.

Palmer's aircraft, a longtime fixture at the airport that has carried his name since 1999, will be the centerpiece of a tribute to him at the event that will showcase the Blue Angels, the elite Navy flight demonstration squadron.

Palmer, who died Sept. 25 at age 87, was an honorary Blue Angels member.

“It's an honor to be associated in this way, to help bring some of Mr. Palmer's presence to this year's air show,” said Robert Demangone, vice president of Arnold Palmer Enterprises.

Demangone cited Palmer's “lifelong love and association with aviation, both as a pilot and as a longtime member and chairman of the airport authority. He was also a fan of the many performers and military demonstration teams featured at the air show each year.”

“Arnie just loved watching them perform,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the airport authority. “And we are very excited for the opportunity to provide this tribute to a man that was such an integral part our success.”

Palmer began taking pilot lessons at the airport in 1955 and earned his private pilot's license in 1956.

In addition to a storied golf career — Palmer won 62 PGA Tour titles, including seven major championships — “The King” also became an accomplished pilot.

In 1976, he and co-pilots James Burr and L.L. Perky set an around-the-world speed record. Taking off from Denver in a Learjet 36, they flew east, circumnavigating the globe in 57 hours, 25 minutes, and 42 seconds, stopping in Boston, Paris, Tehran, Sri Lanka, Jakarta, Manila, Wake Island and Honolulu.

Palmer retired as a pilot in 2011 at age 81.

After his death, Xcoal Inc. bought Palmer's jet from his estate. The company owns a hangar on the ramp at the airport in Unity, and it is a major sponsor of the air show.

Monzo said Xcoal officials have agreed to open the hangar to air show for visitors to have the rare opportunity to see the aircraft up close, along with a collection of memorabilia — including Arnie's famous Pennzoil tractor.

The display will be included with air show admission, though visitors will not be able to board the aircraft, officials said.

Ticket and other air show information is available online at www.palmerairport.com.

Discounted tickets will be available at local Shop ‘n Save locations beginning April 1.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at 724-850-2860 or ppeirce@tribweb.com.