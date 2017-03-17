Vandergrift woman gets reduced charge, time for cooperating in drug-death case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge on Friday dismissed a drug delivery resulting in death charge against a Vandergrift woman who testified against a co-defendant in an overdose death case.

Kristy Sue Guzzi, whose last name now is Molnar, 33, pleaded guilty to a less serious drug delivery charge for acting as an intermediary between two men, one of whom allegedly gave a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin in 2014 to his girlfriend, Christina Donati-Racioppo, 31, of Lower Burrell.

Judge Rita Hathaway sentenced Guzzi to 10 years of probationary intermediate punishment and five years of house arrest. She was given credit for two years of time served.

“She's currently in treatment,” said public defender Donna McClelland. “She's doing very well.”

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said Guzzi's testimony was crucial in the conviction of co-defendant Demetrius Houser, 21, of Arnold, who is serving a five- to 20-year state prison sentence.

“Ms. Guzzi provided substantial cooperation in the prosecution of (Houser),” Caravello said. “She provided the only link ... up to Mr. Houser. Without her cooperation, we wouldn't have been able to prosecute Mr. Houser, let alone have success in doing so.”

During Houser's October trial, prosecutors contended that he supplied the drugs to Guzzi, who sold them to co-defendant Derek Miller, 34, of Apollo. Miller allegedly shared the drugs with Donati-Racioppo. He found her body in her bathroom on Jan. 22, 2014.

Guzzi apologized for her actions.

“I was a totally different person,” she said. “I actually want to say think you to the court system.”

The judge agreed to dismiss the drug delivery resulting in death charge — which carries a sentence of up to 40 years — because of Guzzi's cooperation, while warning her to stay out of trouble during her probation term.

“It sounds like you have turned your life around. I hope so,” Hathaway said.

Guzzi also was sentenced in several other unrelated cases Friday.

Miller is scheduled for plea court next month.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.