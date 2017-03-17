Girlfriend sentenced in Delmont overdose death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Debra Voich carried a framed photograph of her son to the witness stand Friday.

She handed it to Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani and described the daily agony she feels over her son's fatal heroin overdose in February 2014.

At times, she trembled and wiped away tears. But she glared at Lisa Lynn Kaciubij, 42, of Delmont, who left 24-year-old Joshua Perne lying unconscious on a bathroom floor for two hours before calling for help, according to trial testimony.

“It's excruciatingly difficult to have the worst tragedy of your life put on public display,” Voich testified.

Feliciani sentenced Kaciubij to 11- 1⁄ 2 to 23 months in the Westmoreland County Prison to be followed by five years of probation on charges of drug delivery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence in connection with Perne's death. She was acquitted of a more serious charges of drug delivery resulting in death during her December trial. Kaciubij will begin serving her sentence Monday.

“I'm proud of the fact ... that you have taken great efforts for rehabilitation,” Feliciani told Kaciubij. “But at the same time, your actions ... were serious, and two hours is a long time to wait to call for medical help.”

Prosecutors contended during trial that Kaciubij called their drug dealer to help her clean up and remove traces of drug use while her boyfriend was unconscious in her Delmont bathroom.

Four of Perne's family members expressed animosity toward Kaciubij, who they said could've called for help sooner.

“Yes, Josh made some bad choices when he decided to do drugs,” testified his father, Randy Perne. “But he still deserves to live.”

“Josh was let down by someone he loved and trusted in the worst possible way,” his grandmother, Elcye McAlpine, told the judge.

Defense attorney Brian Aston asked Feliciani to note his client's progress in recovery and keep in mind the charges of which she was convicted.

“Judge her like any other drug delivery,” Aston said. “Don't be tempted to sway into the emotion of this thing.”

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar and Perne's family asked for a harsh punishment, citing Kaciubij's apparent selfishness in failing to get help for Perne and cleaning up evidence.

“Lisa Kaciubij began thinking about today the moment she found Josh slumped over in the bathroom,” Lazar said. “She was thinking about whether she would get in trouble and whether she would be held accountable.”

Kaciubij told Feliciani that she works at a Monroeville flower shop and has learned a lot through recovery.

“I'm humbly asking you to look at the person I've become,” she said.

Perne's family members said after the hearing that they were pleased with the sentence. Kaciubij was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service helping youths learn about the effects of drug addiction.

Kaciubij's co-defendant, Ryan Paul, 28, of Delmont was sentenced in January to five to 10 years in a state prison on a drug delivery resulting in death charge. Paul pleaded guilty and testified against Kaciubij.

That sentence is being served concurrently to a longer prison term in an unrelated case.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.