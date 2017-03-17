Local Meals on Wheels branches heated over Mulvaney's comments, defend service

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Meals on Wheels volunteers at programs throughout the region on Friday took umbrage with White House budget director Mick Mulvaney's comments suggesting that such programs are not effective.

Mulvaney said a plan to eliminate a pot of federal dollars that underwrites some Meals on Wheels programs is justified because the program that feeds more than 2.4 million seniors and people with disabilities “is not showing any results.”

Federal dollars from the Community Development Block Grant Program underwrite 3 percent of the budget of the national agency that supports 5,000 programs across the country. Last year, seniors in Pennsylvania received more than 8.3 million meals, courtesy of the program.

Spokesmen for the meal delivery operations that serve hundreds of elderly and disabled people in Westmoreland County said they receive no federal, state or local government subsidies.

But that doesn't mean the programs aren't serving a public good, said longtime Latrobe Meals on Wheels coordinator Kathryn Elder.

Elder said Meals on Wheels is a lifeline to the world that helps many individuals remain in their homes instead of assisted living centers or nursing homes

“We have a lady in her 70s who has no depth perception. She can clean and wash her clothes and take care of herself, but you can't cook without depth perception. That could cause problems,” Elder said. “I think anybody who puts themselves in the position of ‘how will I get along 20 or 30 years from now when I'm in my middle 70s and have problems?' should be able to understand this.”

Meals on Wheels drivers who service the three routes for the Latrobe program take note of their clients' health and demeanor and report any problems.

“Having one of them stop by every day can mean the difference between someone lying on the floor for several days when they fall down and getting help right away,” Elder said. “Our only problem is we can't serve enough people. We have to keep the number served to around 50, but I have a waiting list that keeps me up at night. There's a great need in this area.”

Lacking public subsidies, most of the county's Meals on Wheels programs rely on contributions from churches, civic organizations or fundraisers and ask their clients for a small fee — typically about $2 to $3.50 a day for a hot meal and cold snack or bag lunch.

That may be a small cost for the benefits the program provides.

A 2015 study of older adults at eight sites by Brown University researchers found people who received meals showed statistically significant reductions in feelings of isolation and loneliness and were less worried about staying in their homes. They also had fewer falls and hospitalizations than comparable individuals who did not receive such services.

Locally, they have volunteers to thank for that.

“It's all volunteers and contributions,” said Jean Tromm, program director at Norwin Meals on Wheels, which delivers 80 to 100 meals a day.

In Delmont, where many of her volunteers are in the same age group as the clients they serve, Meals on Wheels coordinator Carol Hartman is grateful for the community support that allows the agency to serve 40 to 45 clients a day.

“We have a dedicated crew of volunteers. We're really blessed to be doing OK,” Hartman said.

Nancy Walzer works with the Puckety Up Church Meals on Wheels program that serves seniors in Lower Burrell, Arnold and New Kensington. She said some of its elderly clients don't cook or leave their homes.

“We have people (who) are just so thankful because they don't have relatives nearby,” she said.

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.