Excela stent civil trial goes to jurors

A Westmoreland County jury started deliberations Friday afternoon to decide if a cardiac doctor committed malpractice and Excela Health was negligent in allowing a patient to receive unnecessary stents.

The lawsuit against the doctor and hospital system is one of 71 pending cases and the first to go to trial involving allegations publicly disclosed by Excela in 2011 that Dr. Ehab Morcos and one of his partners at Westmoreland County Cardiology routinely performed unneeded procedures.

Steven Sensenich, 57, of North Huntingdon, contends he received seven stents from Morcos during three procedures at Excela in late 2008. Stents are mesh tubes used to widen and improve blood flow in blocked heart arteries.

Five of the devices implanted in Sensenich were unnecessary, including one procedure that resulted in life-threatening complications, his lawsuit claimed.

During the two week trial, jurors heard evidence that Morcos deliberately pushed for the unneeded procedures as part of a pattern of behavior to increase volume at Excela's catherization lab and earn money for himself, his cardiac practice and the hospital.

Excela officials were told about the allegations as early as 2007 but allowed the behavior to continue until 2011, according to Victor Pribanic, Sensenich's lawyer.

In his closing argument, Pribanic called Excela's actions negligent and Morcos' decision to push for the unnecessary procedures as “despicable and reprehensible.”

“They just didn't care because they were making money,” Pribanic told jurors.

David Johnson, the attorney for Excela, insisted that the hospital did everything it could to correct the doctor's behavior once it became aware of the problem.

Excela commissioned two independent reviews of its cardiac program in late 2010 and early 2011 that determined Morcos and his partner, Dr. George Bou Samra, may have performed unnecessary procedures. The hospital sent disclosures to 192 patients who received unneeded stents in 2009 and 2010.

Johnson told jurors the hospital struggled to understand there was a problem due to a long-simmering business feud between Westmoreland County Cardiology and a group of Latrobe based-doctors. He suggested that different cardiologists could judge Sensenich's medical condition differently.

“You, as members of the jury, are in the exact same position Excela was in in 2008, 2009 and 2010,” Johnson said.

Dan Carroll, the lawyer representing Morcos, told jurors medical evidence supported the doctor's contention that all the stents Sensenich received were needed. He said an independent review by a Texas cardiologist in 2009 cleared the doctors and the hospital of any wrongdoing.

Excela's current administrative team has since determined that 2009 review was unreliable.

“After he (Sensenich) gets it done, there is never nine years later any chest pain. He had a spectacular recovery,” Carroll said.

Morcos and Excela are defending the lawsuit together but are adversaries in another civil case pending in Allegheny County. In that case, Morcos and Bou Samra sued Excela and the Latrobe cardiologists who first raised the unnecessary stent allegations for defamation.

Lynn Bell, the lawyer for Morcos' cardiology practice, said told jurors Friday the malpractice allegations were a product of the financial dispute among the two doctor groups.

“There is a great deal of disdain for each other,” Bell said.