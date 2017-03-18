Dedicated Shriner from North Huntingdon 'always put his family first'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First-time attendees at events where Ron Wiesner was present never had to worry about breaking the ice.

“He would be the one who would walk up and try to make them feel comfortable,” said his wife, Joan Wiesner. “He would always be assertive enough to introduce himself. He was a talkative, friendly person, and people appreciated him for that.”

Ronald F. Wiesner, 82, of North Huntingdon died Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Born in Pittsburgh on Oct. 18, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank J. and Alice Wiesner.

He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration at the University of Pittsburgh and put them to use over four decades in financial and credit positions with U.S. Steel Corp.'s International Treasury, Cooper Industries and Pittsburgh National Bank.

Despite a long commute to work, Mr. Wiesner found plenty of time to devote to his family and to other interests.

Ronnie Wiesner recalled times when his father rushed home, still in a suit and tie, to attend his youth sporting events. He also got involved in support roles — announcing midget football games and keeping score for baseball and basketball teams.

“He was one of those guys who always put his family first,” his son said. “It meant everything to him.”

Mr. Wiesner “was very dedicated to the causes he belonged to,” his daughter, Kimberly Gorseth, noted. That included participation in many aspects and offices of the Shriners organization, such as raising funds to help young patients receive care at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

One of his favorite ways to support the Shriners' charitable mission was driving his 1978 Corvette in as many as 20 area parades each year as part of The Syria Motor Corps' Classic Car Division, which he'd served as a lieutenant.

“The kids used to call it the ‘Batman' car,” his wife recalled. “The only time he took it out was for the parades. We didn't go for joyrides or show it at car shows anymore.

“He could see that the people enjoyed the Shriners being there, and he would give them information on what the Shriners were all about.”

A dedicated Pitt football fan, Mr. Wiesner attended many Panthers games at home and away and played trumpet with other former marching band members during Alumni Day halftime shows.

He served in the Army, with a final rank of captain in the Army Reserves. He sang in the funeral choir at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irwin and belonged to the Norwin Elks and the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Wiesner is survived by daughter Kimberly Gorseth of Cranberry; son Ronald D. Wiesner of Cranberry; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a Masonic funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irwin. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in McKeesport.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.