Westmoreland

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport briefly evacauted
Jeff Himler | Saturday, March 18, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

About 150 people were temporarily evacuated Saturday from the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal building because of a suspicious package.

The package was discovered shortly after 1 p.m. as passengers were being screened to board a Spirit Airlines flight to Tampa, Fla.

Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo said about 60 people were moved to the Unity airport's public safety building and others returned to their cars. They returned to the terminal and continued the boarding process shortly after 3 p.m.

State police removed the package, Monzo said, indicating there was not yet a determination if the package posed a threat.

The flight to Tampa was to have departed at 2:11 p.m. but was delayed until after 6 p.m. due to an unrelated mechanical issue, Monzo said.

