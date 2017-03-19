Greensburg's Jim the Barber had special place in neighborhood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For nearly a half century Jim Coletti Jr. was simply known in Greensburg as Jim the Barber.

Neighborhood kids would flock to his small, one-man shop on North Westmoreland Avenue to chat and to get a Tootsie Roll lolly pop, according to his daughter Christine Colcombe.

“People would come up to me and tell me they loved to talk to Jim the Barber. He had a special place in the neighborhood and in kid's hearts,” Colcombe said.

James J. Coletti Jr., 73, died Friday, March 17 in Greensburg after suffering for 17 years with myelofibrosis, a rare bone marrow disease.

Mr. Coletti was born Jan. 25, 1944 in Greensburg, the son of Elizabeth “Libby” Coletti and the late James J. Coletti Sr. He owned and operated Coletti's Hair Styling from October 1967 until his retirement in April 2015. He was a lifetime member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg, where he served as an usher for more than 30 years.

Mr. Coletti also served as a life member of Greensburg Volunteer Hose Co. No. 7, the Pennsylvania State Firemen's Association, the Western Pennsylvania Firemen's Association, the Youngwood Sportsmen's Association and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

“He was a pretty humble person. He shared his Catholic faith with his family and it was important to pass it along to his family,” said son Anthony Coletti.

Mr. Coletti graduated from Greensburg High School in 1961 and put himself through Pittsburgh Barber Academy, according to his daughter.

“He had a great sense of humor and was a practical joker. He visited local businesses and he knew everybody,” Colcombe said. “He was service-oriented.”

Mr. Coletti loved the outdoors and would regularly travel to Bedford County to hunt deer, bear, turkey and small game, family members said.

Colcombe said her father took special pride in cooking fish for the family on Christmas Eve.

“It was the only time he cooked. He was the chef,” Colcombe said.

In addition to his mother, Mr. Coletti is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sandra (Rogenmoser); their children, Christine Colcombe and husband Douglas of North Huntingdon, James J. Coletti III and wife Jodi of Latrobe and Anthony Coletti and wife Christine of North Huntingdon; 10 grandchildren; his sister, Janice Coletti of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends were received Sunday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc. in Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9 a.m. today in the funeral home, followed by a funeral mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.

The Greensburg Volunteer Fire Dept. conducted a memorial service Sunday evening in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tim Leonard Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1564, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.