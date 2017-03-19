Water contaminated at New Stanton mobile home park
State police are investigating the alleged tampering of the private water supply at a New Stanton mobile home park.
Police said someone entered the community water facility around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Pine View Manor mobile home park near Route 70, dumped water treatment chemicals and poured an unidentified substance into the private tank that services more than 50 homes on the property. As a result, water to mobile homes in the park was rendered unsafe to use, according to police.
Police said no public water distribution lines were affected. Officials said the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County was expected to truck in safe water for park residents by early afternoon.
The American Red Cross in Pittsburgh also announced Sunday it would provide water to residents.
