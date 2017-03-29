Southern Airways moves back time line to begin flights at Arnold Palmer Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Southern Airways Express has moved back by six months its proposed timeline for introducing commuter service at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity.

Mark Cestari, executive vice president of development at the Memphis, Tenn.-based low-fare carrier, had cited April as a potential date for Southern Airways to begin offering flights from Arnold Palmer, near Latrobe, to Pittsburgh International Airport.

But he said this week a recent opportunity to add other destinations has temporarily shifted the airline's focus to the south — and likely will delay a Unity-Pittsburgh route until the fall.

“We still like the market very much. We like Latrobe, but our dance card is probably full until October at the earliest,” Cestari said.

Southern Airways is “going to make their decision based on their business model. There's nothing we can do to change that,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates Arnold Palmer airport. “When they're ready, we'll be here.”

Cestari said Southern Airways made a successful bid to begin offering service from three rural Arkansas airports — El Dorado, Harrison and Hot Springs — after the previous sole carrier pulled out of those locations.

“When cities go dark like that, it's imperative to fill the void. We had to get into the mix, and we're very happy to be awarded the routes,” Cestari said.

The three Arkansas airfields are part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Essential Air Service (EAS) program, which provides a subsidy to support carrier service at rural airports that otherwise would have no scheduled flights.

The program is threatened with elimination under President Trump's proposed federal budget. That would impact several smaller Pennsylvania airports that Southern Airways serves from Pittsburgh International — including Johnstown, Altoona, DuBois and Franklin.

If the subsidy program ends, Cestari said, it should not hinder Southern Airways' plans to serve Arnold Palmer, which does not qualify for EAS as it already is served by another carrier — Spirit Airlines, which offers larger flights to southern destinations including several Florida airports.

He pointed out Southern Airways offers flights from its Pittsburgh hub to Harrisburg International Airport, which is not included in the EAS program.

“Our business plan calls for a hybrid of some EAS routes and some market routes,” Cestari said, noting the airline has been evaluating the potential for expanding routes to other non-EAS airports in Williamsport, Allentown and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton that lack flights to Pittsburgh.

Commuter flights between the Unity and Pittsburgh airports previously were offered from 1985 through July 2009 by subsidiaries of US Airways Express and then Northwest Airlines. Delta Airlines discontinued the service after purchasing Northwest.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.