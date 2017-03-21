Mt. Pleasant burglary prompts calls for better security at sewage plant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A recent burglary at the Mt. Pleasant wastewater treatment plant spurred police to recommend that the borough add two more cameras at the site.

Some angles at the facility are not covered by an existing camera, Chief Doug Sam told council this week.

Borough and state police are investigating a burglary and theft reported Monday morning. Sam declined to specify what was taken but said investigators have a suspect.

He also suggested that council ensure the existing security system is properly installed because it didn't notify police and the plant superintendent about the burglary.

“We need to resolve the security system issue,” Sam told council Monday. “It worked partway, but it didn't do the second step.”

He plans to test the system monthly. Borough manager Jeff Landy said locks will be changed at the plant.