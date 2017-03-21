Former director Heidi Kozar chosen to fill vacancy on Greater Latrobe School Board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former board member Heidi Kozar has returned to the Greater Latrobe School Board to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of William Mohler.

The school board approved the change in membership at the start of its Tuesday meeting, and Kozar joined in voting after being sworn in by Solicitor Ned Nakles.

Kozar, a Unity resident, will serve through the end of the year, filling out the final nine months of Mohler's term. She was a school director for 12 years, representing the district on the board of the Greater Latrobe Partners in Education Foundation. A former public planner, she is now a knitwear designer and instructor.

Kozar said she opted not to seek another term in 2015 to spend more time with her husband, Richard, but is running this year for another four years on the board.

Kozar said she wanted to return to the board to stand up for the district and for public education.

“I feel we're under threat,” she said. “We should not have to lose funding to charter schools and to cyberschools.”

Contacted Tuesday about his decision to step down, Mohler said, “I just had too many things on my plate.”

The former president of Sendell Motors, Mohler said he continues to work part-time at the dealership and serves on a state licensing board for automobile dealers and on his church's finance committee.

“It was challenging,” he said of his three years on the school board. “I tried to help.”

In other business, the school board approved new math, computer science and junior high literature texts for the 2017-18 school year on a 6-3 vote, with William Palmer, Merle Musick and Dr. Michael Zorch opposed. Palmer said he believes the literature text has a “political slant,” including information on Palestinian conflicts that eighth-graders would not be able to grasp.

The board approved the 2017-18 district calendar, with students set to begin classes Aug. 28 and to finish May 31.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.