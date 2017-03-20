Youngwood employees told fabrication plant will close by late summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

DME Youngwood, a plant that fabricates metal bases used in the plastic-molding industry, is expected to close its doors by late summer.

Plant employees said they were told Friday about the shutdown and that some equipment and some positions may be transferred to an affiliated plant in Greenville, Mich.

The plants are owned by Cincinnati-based Milacron, which manufactures, distributes and services customized systems in the plastic technology and processing industry.

Youngwood Mayor Lloyd Crago said he was saddened and shocked when he learned Sunday of the impending loss of jobs. “That plant's been here for a long time. I know a lot of people who worked there over the years,” he said.

Founded as Detroit Mold Engineering, DME Youngwood reportedly employs more than 70 people, operating two shifts.

A spokesman for the company did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.