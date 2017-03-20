Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

DEP: Hempfield mobile home park residents can use water but must boil it to drink
Jacob Tierney | Monday, March 20, 2017, 3:30 p.m.
The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County provided a large tank of safe water to residents at the Pine View Manor mobile home park in Hempfield Township, where a vandal dumped an unknown substance into a water tower. Photo credit: Jacob Tierney
A sign at the pump station at the Pine View Manor mobile home park in Hempfield Township, where a vandal dumped an unknown substance into a nearby water tower. Photo credit: Jacob Tierney

The state Department of Environmental Protection has ruled the water is safe to use at the New Stanton mobile home park where a water tower was vandalized Sunday, although a boil water advisory remains in effect.

State police in Greensburg are still working to determine who dumped an unknown substance into the tower at the Pine View Manor complex early Sunday morning.

DEP testing found a higher-than-average amount of chlorine in the water, but it was within acceptable standards, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Monday.

The existing boil water advisory is unrelated to the vandalism. Residents received a warning about a month ago to boil their water before drinking it because of “inadequate disinfection levels.”

The Red Cross delivered cases of bottled water to Pine View Manor residents Sunday, and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County supplied a large tank of safe water.

The vandalism affected only residents in the community of about 30 mobile homes.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call state police in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.

