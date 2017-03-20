DEP: Hempfield mobile home park residents can use water but must boil it to drink

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The state Department of Environmental Protection has ruled the water is safe to use at the New Stanton mobile home park where a water tower was vandalized Sunday, although a boil water advisory remains in effect.

State police in Greensburg are still working to determine who dumped an unknown substance into the tower at the Pine View Manor complex early Sunday morning.

DEP testing found a higher-than-average amount of chlorine in the water, but it was within acceptable standards, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said Monday.

The existing boil water advisory is unrelated to the vandalism. Residents received a warning about a month ago to boil their water before drinking it because of “inadequate disinfection levels.”

The Red Cross delivered cases of bottled water to Pine View Manor residents Sunday, and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County supplied a large tank of safe water.

The vandalism affected only residents in the community of about 30 mobile homes.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call state police in Greensburg at (724) 832-3288.