Excela Health stent case differs from remaining lawsuits

It took just one hour to potentially alter the landscape of 70 remaining lawsuits against Excela Health and two cardiologists accused of performing unnecessary stent procedures for its Greensburg hospital.

Following nine days of testimony, a Westmoreland County jury deliberated just 60 minutes last week before returning a finding that Dr. Ehab Morcos was not negligent and did not commit malpractice when he implanted stents into a North Huntingdon man's heart in late 2008.

Westmoreland County Judge Anthony Marsili said he will meet with lawyers for the hospital, the doctors and the former patients who still have pending lawsuits with similar allegations.

“We'll have a status conference in the next couple of months to see what happens next,” Marsili said.

Court officials viewed this month's trial in the lawsuit brought by Steven Sensenich as a test case to see how the remaining litigation might be handled.

Sensenich's case, the first to go to trial, was different than many of the remaining cases brought by Excela patients in the aftermath of the hospital's disclosure in early 2011 that Morcos and his partner, Dr. George Bou Samra, performed unnecessary stent procedures during 2009 and 2010.

Hospital officials sent letters to 192 patients who received stents those years, informing them of allegations of unneeded cardiac procedures. More than 112 lawsuits were filed against the doctors and Excela. About 50 have been settled or discontinued.

Sensenich's stents were implanted the year prior to the hospital's investigation, and Excela never conceded those procedures were unnecessary.

David Regoli, a former Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court judge who works as a private lawyer and is not affiliated with the stent litigation, said the jury's verdict in favor of Morcos will have ramifications for the remaining cases.

“They'll have to look at that verdict and assess the strengths and weaknesses of the first case,” Regoli said.

Because the verdict cleared Morcos of malpractice claims, jurors did not consider claims that Excela was negligent for allowing the doctors to unnecessarily implant stents for years.

Regoli said Excela's liability could be an issue in the cases filed by patients who received letters from the hospital in which it admitted unnecessary cardiac procedures were performed.

A jury award for damages in a future case will set up potential settlements of other lawsuits, he suggested.

“I have no reason to think there won't be another trial. The defense attitude will now be, ‘take us to trial.' The plaintiffs will have to find a case they think they can get a verdict on to get a (money) range so it would be easier to settle the remaining cases,” Regoli said.

And to win a money award from the jury, the patients will have to prove they were impacted by unnecessary procedures and deserve damages from the doctor and hospital, he said.

University of Pittsburgh School of Law professor Rhonda Wasserman at the start of the trial said the Sensenich verdict will be a sign to lawyers about how the remaining cases could be resolved.

“One case is not binding,” she said. “It will signal the value of future claims.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293.