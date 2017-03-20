Convicted Hollow Tavern arsonist appeals sentence in Westmoreland court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man convicted of torching the landmark Hollow Tavern in 2008 returned to a Westmoreland County courtroom Monday to claim his lawyer did not properly question witnesses during his trial eight years ago.

Edgar Wiltrout, 64, is serving a 28-year sentence for arson at the restaurant along Route 30 in Loyalhanna Gorge, Unity Township. He maintained his innocence during the trial.

Wiltrout now contends his former defense lawyer, Allen Roth, never properly questioned a jailhouse informant who testified for the prosecution. His new defense lawyer, James Fox, said Roth should have challenged that witness' allegations that Wiltrout covered up the crime based on information he received from a family member of the state police detective who investigated the fire.

District Attorney John Peck said neither the state trooper nor his family members who knew Wiltrout leaked any information about the arson probe.

Westmoreland County Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. said he will decide the appeal after reviewing written arguments later this year.

The Hollow Tavern was rebuilt and briefly reopened under another name in 2014. It closed the following year.