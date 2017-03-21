Hribal trial set for August in Franklin Regional knife attack case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A former Franklin Regional High School student accused of attacking classmates and a security guard in a 2014 knife rampage is scheduled to stand trial in August, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani tentatively set the trial for Alex Hribal to begin Aug. 7.

Hribal, 19, is charged with 21 counts each of attempted murder and aggravated assault as well as a weapons offense. He is accused of using two kitchen knives to slash and stab victims as he ran down a school hallway before the start of class on April 9, 2014 . Hribal was 16 at the time.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey, during a pretrial conference Tuesday, said he may seek to have a jury selected in another county due to publicity generated by the case.

Feliciani last month denied a request to allow Hribal to plead guilty but mentally ill. Thomassey previously presented testimony from mental health experts who diagnosed his client as schizophrenic and psychotic at the time of the assaults.

District Attorney John Peck argued that Hribal had a conscious desire to harm classmates and deliberately planned the incident to resemble a 1999 school shooting in Colorado.