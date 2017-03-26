Westmoreland Notables: Retired Trafford mayor has pushed for memorial honoring Gold Star mothers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• Donations can be made to Trafford Veterans Memorial Fund and mailed to Dr. Morgan McCoy II, 433 Walurba Ave., Trafford, PA 15085

• Etched on the plaque will be verses from a poem honoring Gold Star mothers.

• The plaque depicts a Gold Star mother holding a telephone receiver in one hand and a crumpled telegram in another hand.

• It will be placed at Trafford Memorial Park on Edgewood Avenue.

As a youngster growing up in Trafford during World War II, Reynold “Rey” Peduzzi Jr. recalled how one mother wailed for days upon learning, by the impersonal delivery of a Western Union telegram, that her son had been killed in the war.

As tragic as the death of one son would be, the mother of John and Miller Godich of Trafford lost both of her boys in the war, the 83-year-old Peduzzi said.

“She wore black every day the rest of her life,” he remembers almost 75 years later.

The loss the women endured left a lasting impression on Peduzzi, who is part of the Friends of the Trafford Veterans Memorial Park committee that intends to honor 37 Trafford-area Gold Star mothers with the Gold Star Mothers Memorial at Trafford Memorial Park. The plaque will commemorate mothers whose children died serving in the nation's military since World War I.

“I really appreciate the sacrifice the men and women made in defense of our liberty,” said Peduzzi, who served with the Marine Corps Reserve in postwar Japan in the 1950s.

The committee wants to have the monument in place to be dedicated Memorial Day, Peduzzi said.

“This whole venture has been one of the most enlightening things I have done,” said Peduzzi, a former Trafford mayor and council member and the first Penn-Trafford High School principal in 1972.

Plans are for the monument — a plaque mounted on a stone — to be placed among the other memorials at the Edgewood Avenue park.

“It will be in the middle of the memorials 'cause that is the fabric that underlies all of the sacrifices. The Gold Star Mothers Memorial will be the thing that brings the whole memorial together,” Peduzzi said.

Although Peduzzi and his wife, Bibianna, the parents of four children, moved to Manor about two years ago, he remains active in efforts to enhance the quality of life in his hometown.

“Once I get committed to something, I stay with it,” Peduzzi said.

Fellow memorial park committee member and Trafford historian Andrew Capets credited Peduzzi with his efforts to get the park renovated after years of neglect. The park was dedicated in November 1919, and a renovation refurbished the park, with work completed in 2013.

“He was the one that spearheaded the whole effort to renovate the park,” Capets said.

Heritage trail

For the past 16 years, Peduzzi also has been a proponent of the Turtle Creek extension of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail, a 5.9-mile hiking and biking trail that will link Trafford's B-Y Park off Route 130 with Murrysville, using a former Turtle Creek Valley Railroad line that also crosses Monroeville and Penn Township.

“Trafford got into it right away. The trail will be a valuable asset to the borough,” Peduzzi said.

Work has begun at the Trafford end of the trail, said Malcolm Sias, director of the county's parks and recreation department, which is overseeing trail construction.

Sias said that Peduzzi joked more than 10 years ago that he might not be alive by the time the trail makes it into Trafford.

At the recent groundbreaking ceremonies in Murrysville, Peduzzi “was very excited” that work was beginning, Sias said. He joked with Peduzzi that all he had to do was live for a few more months to see the completion of that section of the trail, which Sias expects will be done in August.

Teaching background

Both Peduzzi and his twin brother, Ronald, joined the Marine Corps Reserve near the end of the Korean War in 1953 and later went into teaching.

They joined the Marines because of a Trafford man already in the Corps.

“We were mesmerized by our neighbor who was in the Marine Corps and wore the uniform,” Peduzzi said.

They also were high school principals — Rey serving 23 years at the former Trafford High School and then Penn-Trafford High School and Ron at Norwin. Ron, a retired Marine colonel who lives in North Carolina, served 25 years as Norwin High School principal.

Before returning to Trafford, Rey Peduzzi taught in Midland, Beaver County, and a few miles down the Ohio River in East Liverpool, Ohio.

It was after he retired as principal in 1991 that he became involved in politics. He said his family joked that he needed to do something to remain active.

Peduzzi, a Republican, was elected mayor in 1993 and re-elected in 1997. He resigned in February 1999, realizing, as he said, that the mayor's position did not have much power. He was elected to council in 1999 and remained until 2003.

Borough council appointed Peduzzi mayor in 2010, succeeding Mike Brinko, who had resigned. Peduzzi won the election in 2013 and then resigned in 2015.

“I really enjoyed being the mayor ... but it's nice being retired from politics,” Peduzzi said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.