Budget gaps imperil arts, music in Jeannette, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin schools

Music and arts programs in some local school districts could face cuts as school boards and administrators look for ways to close the widening financial gap between state contributions and the amount generated by local taxes.

Jeannette, Mt. Pleasant Area and Norwin are among the districts considering reductions in music and arts programs because of a drop in state aid while costs increase for health care, charter- and cyber-school tuition and mandatory contributions for employee pensions.

As part of its comprehensive review to cut the budget deficit, Norwin is looking at family consumer science, music and art, as well as reducing or realigning the administrative, professional and support staff and the full-day kindergarten program.

“It's not our intent to cut programs. We're looking at everything. We don't have the answers now,” Norwin board President Robert Perkins said after listening to pleas from students and parents at a recent board meeting.

Norwin finds itself in what Superintendent William Kerr frequently refers to as the “new fiscal reality” that is squeezing school districts. Maintaining programs and staffing for the 2017-18 school year would cost $70.7 million, but revenues are $3.3 million less at $67.4 million. A maximum tax hike of 2.41 mills would generate $924,000.

At Jeannette, the board approved cutting 10 positions for the 2017-18 school year because of a drop in enrollment and a budget shortfall of almost $1 million. School officials have identified teaching positions in middle school art and consumer science as among the potential targets for teacher furloughs.

Mt. Pleasant Area Superintendent Tim Gabauer said five teachers at the junior-senior high school could be furloughed as officials look to bridge a budget shortfall.

Teaching positions in music, physical education, family and consumer science, math and English could be eliminated, though Gabauer cautioned that plans could change.

It is “extremely common” for districts facing budget shortfalls to cut music and arts, said Fritz Fekete, regional advocacy coordinator for the Pennsylvania State Education Association's Southwestern Region office near Hunker.

“Incredible cuts” in state funding as well as pressure on schools to perform well in “standardized high-stakes testing” are factors that are “forcing the districts to basically cast aside music and arts,” said Fekete, whose organization represents teachers.

“We believe that a well-rounded education is more than the subjects that are tested,” Fekete said.

Rather than cutting arts, music and family consumer science, Erin Crust, a Norwin senior and vice president of the high school band, urged the board to support those programs.

“The arts help engage students,” said Crust, who said for many students, “band, orchestra, show choir or art classes are the high point of their day.”

Some of those students “flat-out said that they would care less about school and even make less effort to come to school at all if not for their arts classes,” she said.

Judith Hansen O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife director and CEO of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, said the arts help students think creatively and “with innovation and inspiration in their mind.”

Society is better off with people “schooled and trained in the arts,” said O'Toole, who has been leading the Greensburg museum for 24 years.

The skills learned through art “go beyond a class or semester in school, but may be used throughout one's life,” said Norwin senior and band member Rachael Lorince.

“Without the stimulation of one's artistic side, endless amounts of talent and world-changing perspective through music, art, dance or literature are left silent and uselessly dormant,” Lorince said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252. Trib reporter Renatta Signorini contributed.