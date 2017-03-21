Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Man taken into custody after police-involved shooting near Champion
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

State police have a man in custody after an officer-involved shooting early Tuesday near Champion.

Police received a dispatch shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning about a man considered armed and dangerous who allegedly threatened police in Allegany County, Md.

Troopers encountered the man, who was holding a shotgun inside his vehicle, at a small plaza along County Line Road.

Police said he ignored commands to put down the weapon and began driving toward the troopers, one of whom fired a round.

The man was not struck but was injured by glass fragments from his shattered windshield, police said.

Neither trooper was injured, and the man was taken into custody.

Police plan to release additional details at an 11 a.m. news conference in Somerset.

Patrick Varine is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

