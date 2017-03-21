Hempfield students' 'inappropriate' rap video won't lead to charges

Several Hempfield-area students won't face charges for an “inappropriate” rap video insulting a black classmate, but the school district could discipline them after the video went viral and officials were inundated with complaints.

In the video, which has been taken off Twitter, young white students make obscene gestures and dance to a homemade rap song that insults another boy by name and calls him “the whitest black man I know.” In the opening shot, one boy wears a paper Klansman's hood while another waves a toy gun.

Parents and state police said the video was part of a back-and-forth “rap battle” between friends, including the boy being insulted in the video. A copy of the video was sent to a student outside the group, which led to it being posted on Twitter and eventually brought to the attention of school administrators.

Trooper Steve Limani said investigators spoke with all the students involved and determined there was no crime.

“The kid and his mother agree that it was inappropriate, but they don't want anyone to be arrested,” he said. The fake Klan hood and Airsoft gun — police inspected the gun from the video and confirmed it was a toy — didn't rise to the level of a threat or ethnic intimidation when considering the students' motive and intent, he said.

“They weren't trying to hurt him or scare him intentionally,” Limani said.

District officials learned of the video early Monday and determined that the middle- and elementary-aged boys in it were students at Hempfield schools, said Superintendent Barbara Marin. Though Marin said the video wasn't made on school grounds, district policy allows them to discipline students for off-campus speech if it disrupts school operations.

Marin said the video went viral on social media and led to a flood of emailed and phoned complaints from around the U.S. and other countries. District officials spent “all day” Monday dealing with the issue, had a school police officer investigate, then referred it to state police, she said.

“Children sometimes say and do things that are perceived as very harmful to others, because they do not realize the impact of how their words and actions may affect other people,” Marin said in a statement Tuesday. “They also do not realize that things that are posted on social media may go viral and lead to many repercussions. Although this video was created and posted outside of school, it has had a profound impact on the day-to-day operations of our school district and many of our students and their families.”

Limani said the inappropriate comments among friends, while perhaps intended as jokes, were taken seriously by third parties as the video spread online.

“This wasn't racial bashing,” said Ashley Lutz, a friend of the boys' families who contacted the Trib Tuesday. “It was wrong and I'm sure everyone is being punished at home and in school. But let's be honest, at 9 years old you have no idea of the staggering consequences of these actions.”

In nearby Plum Borough School District, administrators faced criticism for being slow to react to a black family's complaints about students wearing clothes with the Confederate flag late last year. The dress code allowed it, administrators said, as long as it wasn't disruptive.

The district reversed course, banned the flag and suspended students who continued to wear it after more families and students complained.

In December 2016, a student from Highlands High School in Natrona Heights was disciplined for sharing an image on social media of a fake federal license for “hunting” black people. Principal Dan Gottron told the Trib that while the district respects students' freedom of expression, they draw a line when it comes to situations that are targeted or derogatory.

School districts are not required to report race-related incidents to the state Department of Education, department spokesperson Casey Smith said.

Marin said the video incident showed the district needed sensitivity and diversity training for students and staff, and said she has reached out to the NAACP for guidance.

According to its most recent state “report card,” West Hempfield Middle School's student body is 96.16 percent white, and 1.58 percent black. The district as a whole is 94.08 percent white and 1.71 percent black.

When it becomes apparent that bullying behavior is directed at people because of their identity, it could be considered discrimination, said Maureen Costello, director of the Teaching Tolerance project at the Southern Poverty Law Center. The project is focused on providing teachers with the resources they need to discuss issues such as race and diversity in the classroom.

“People need to hear about and understand the impact of their actions,” she said, adding that this is one of the major lessons of adolescence and that these incidents could be opportunities to help students understand why their actions were harmful.

Jamie Martines contributed. Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.