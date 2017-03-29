Time running out for New Creation church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In his second letter to the Corinthians, the Apostle Paul reminds Christian converts that they are a “new creation” — that “everything old has passed away.”

Members of New Creation Family Worship Center in Greensburg have been claiming that verse, praying for an old tax debt to pass away, for five years now — but their time is running out.

The black Pentecostal church has been fighting Westmoreland County's efforts to collect on three years' worth of delinquent taxes — $31,618 — since 2012, but to no avail. Now its appeals are exhausted.

“It's really disheartening that we're going through all this over a mere technicality,” said Bishop Derrick Johnson, senior pastor. “It's just like a David and Goliath story to me.”

A judge has cleared the way for a hearing that could determine the church's fate. The hearing, which has not been scheduled, is the last chance for the church to settle its ongoing dispute with the city of Greensburg and the Greensburg Salem School District.

Without a payment plan or some other settlement, the Oakland Avenue property likely will be put up for sale at the county's next judicial sale for tax-delinquent properties. The church, which owes property taxes not paid in 2009, 2010 and 2011, could lose its building as a result.

“We're not a church that's sitting on thousands of dollars,” Johnson said. “We've asked them to work with us. Is there a way that we could possibly do a payment? The answer was, more or less, no.”

New Creation traces its origins to 2008, when it purchased the former New Life Tabernacle of Greensburg for $155,440, according to court documents. Johnson, 55, of Blairsville “planted” the church with seven people and has seen it grow to a membership of 60.

At the time of the sale, New Life Tabernacle, then known as United Pentecostal Church of Greensburg, was exempt from property taxes.

But Pennsylvania law does not allow for a tax exemption to transfer automatically from one church to another. “In order to get an exemption for a church, you have to make a request because there has to be an analysis of nonprofit status,” said Tim Andrews, attorney for the Westmoreland County Tax Claim Bureau. “It's not an automatic thing.”

The bureau is charged with collecting delinquent real estate taxes for political subdivisions, and overseeing an annual tax sale and regularly scheduled judicial sales.

Johnson said that at the time of the closing, the attorney handling the sale told him that “everything would be taken care of.” The pastor said he was unaware that his church needed to file a new tax-exempt application with the county.

Three years later, Johnson learned from a fellow minister that New Creation had been listed in the newspaper for a tax sale. He said he immediately went to the courthouse to find out what was going on.

“We thought we had always been tax-exempt,” Johnson said.

The church requested and received a tax exemption from the county Tax Assessment Office in 2012, but the exemption was not retroactive, leaving the debt in place.

The church dodged a bullet at the 2012 upset sale, which did not generate a bid sufficient to pay the upset price. So the Tax Claim Bureau filed a petition for a judicial sale in 2013.

Facing the sale, the church sought forgiveness of the three-year tax debt from the county. In a letter dated June 3, 2013, then-county solicitor R. Mark Gesalman said commissioners were inclined to approve the request but first needed confirmation from the city and the school district.

Neither has agreed to an exoneration of the debt. The school board unanimously denied the church's request in June 2013. Two months later, the church asked for and received a “stay” of the judicial sale from Common Pleas Court Judge Anthony Marsili.

Marsili continued the stay when the church asked the court to rule on its tax-exempt status. In the city's brief, which was joined by the school district, attorney Bernard McArdle argued the court did not have jurisdiction to grant a retroactive tax exemption and that the pastor's lack of knowledge was not a defense.

In a hearing in 2014, a county employee testified that a tax notice had been sent to the pastor's Pittsburgh home address five months after the 2008 sale. But Johnson testified he never received the notice nor any subsequent tax bills.

“We didn't know, bottom line,” Johnson said. “We never received one document at the church, and if we did, someone discarded it. But I personally never received any type of certified mail.”

Pittsburgh attorney Judith Anderson, legal counsel for the church, argued it had been denied due process of law and that the county did not have the statutory authority to proceed with a lien-free sale of the property. She declined the Tribune-Review's request for comment.

Marsili ruled against the church in January 2015, agreeing that the common pleas court lacked jurisdiction, absent an appeal of the Tax Assessment Office's 2011 decision for tax exemption.

“Where a church fails to pursue the statutorily mandated remedy of appeal to the assessment board, the trial court lacks subject matter jurisdiction,” he said.

The judge, however, commended the church for its ministry to the city and its outreach to children and teens. “While the court fully appreciates New Creation's desire to maintain its mission and calling as a viable presence in the community, the court is unable to require the parties to amicably settle their differences,” he said.

Marsili's decision was affirmed on appeal by the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania in December 2016, exhausting the church's legal remedies.

McArdle declined to comment, except to say that the granting of retroactive tax exemptions would hurt local government's ability to budget based on anticipated tax revenues. Attorneys for the school district did not return phone calls seeking comment.

Johnson said it's disingenuous to expect the church to pay property taxes on a parcel that had been exempt from 1974 to 2008, when it was owned by New Life Tabernacle.

“You would rather see something shut down than to have something in the community that's helping people who are underprivileged? We're definitely not a nuisance; we're an asset to the community,” he said.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280.