Jeannette man with heroin indicted on federal drug charges
Updated 2 hours ago
A superseding federal indictment was handed down Tuesday against a Jeannette man for allegedly violating federal drug laws.
Anthony Wayne Canady, 43, was indicted by a U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh grand jury on a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin between November and December 2015. He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment. Arraignment on the charge is set for March 29.
Canady was arrested by Greensburg police in December 2015 after allegedly selling a confidential informant 50 stamp bags of heroin. That county court case has been dismissed.
Further investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, the District Attorney's Office and police in Greensburg and Pittsburgh led to the original indictment in August 2016, followed by Tuesday's superseding indictment.