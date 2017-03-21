Mt. Pleasant Twp. man stopped by Taser during police chase
A Mt. Pleasant Township man allegedly led police on a foot chase Monday, according to court papers.
Michael J. Fox, 30, was a passenger in a car that police stopped Monday night after it turned the wrong way onto North Depot Street, a one-way street in Mt. Pleasant Borough. Fox resisted arrest after officers found a metal spoon in his pocket, then ran toward East Main Street and continued to fight with them, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police used a Taser to stop him and an officer repeatedly punched him in the head, according to the complaint.
Police found about 90 full, partially full and empty stamp bags of suspected heroin in Fox's backpack in the car and in his pockets.
Fox is charged with aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, resisting arrest, simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and harassment. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $7,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is set on March 30.