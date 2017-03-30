No new recreation areas in plan for Loyalhanna, Conemaugh lakes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jason Ringle of Loyalhanna Township cracked a smile Thursday when he learned that no new recreation areas are planned for the Loyalhanna and Conemaugh River lakes in the first update of a master plan conceived 65 years ago.

“That's what I really like to hear. That is why my wife and I moved up here five years ago from Murrysville. ... We enjoy fishing, boating and hunting,” said Ringle, adding that he enjoys the area's solitude and rustic aesthetic.

On Thursday, officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers met in Saltsburg to unveil the revised master plan to the public. The plan is a strategic land-use document to guide the comprehensive management and development of recreation and natural and cultural resources at Corps reservoirs.

Situated on the Loyalhanna Creek and the Conemaugh Rivers, the lakes were constructed for flood control in the region in 1961 and 1952. The previous master plans were combined because of their proximity. Loyalhanna Lake spans 3,532 acres, and Conemaugh spans 7,375 acres.

Brian Luprek, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations project manager for the southern Pittsburgh district, noted that the new plan could spur some recreational development at the facilities along the border of Indiana and West­more­land counties, but no major upgrades are proposed.

“Now, we have a lot of stakeholder suggestions in the past that more boat launches, hiking or camping areas and such were needed. But we've been working from a master plan document that was completed primarily for development in the early 1950s, and over 60-plus years there have been a lot of regulations and rule changes,” Corps' environmental planner Ashley Hickenboth said.

“With those numerous updates, including a number of land classification changes — in some areas just word changes — it could possibly enable such development in the future should funding, private or public, become available,” Hickenboth said.

Both flood protection areas have specific areas designated for biking, boating, fishing, hiking, picnicking and wildlife management. Loyalhanna also has 44 primitive camping sites, although the plan proposes adding electric and water hookups eventually and upgrading existing playground and other park facilities.

“In our previous talks with people, they basically told us they want to keep what we have, but make the existing facilities better,” added Mark Wozniak, Corps' environmental planner.

Because of the lack of funding, any future improvements will likely have to be community partnerships, Luprek said.

“This plan is just the big picture to guide management, and we who live around the lakes do everything we can to help keep it clean and safe. I think it's really nice that the Corps sought our input developing the plan instead of after they go out and do it,” added Ringle, who was among about a dozen people who attended the late afternoon session.

Officials said residents who did not attend Thursday's meeting can view the master plan online at www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Loyalhanna-Conemaugh-Master-Plan/.

Residents may submit comments on the Master Plan and Environmental Assessment until April 28 through the website. Officials hope to finalize the plan by June.

The lakes are among 16 flood-control projects in the Corps' Pittsburgh District.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.