Westmoreland

Do homework on schools, Pitt student advises fellow veterans

Deb Erdley | Sunday, March 26, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Alex Austin, 31, president of the Pitt Student Veterans' Association and an Air Force veteran, poses for a portrait at Pitt Student Veterans' Association office in Oakland, Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.

Alex Austin is on his way to a career he never dreamed possible, thanks in part to the Post-9/11 GI Bill.

But Austin, who graduates from the University of Pittsburgh in December with a master's degree in international development, hit roadblocks along the way.

His is at once a success story and a cautionary tale for veterans who can choose from a variety of schools and programs. Vets have enrolled in everything from pet massage to medical school under the terms of the bill that was reworked in 2008 and which provides up to 36 months of tuition and living expenses.

Austin, 31, of Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, advises vets to do their homework when choosing where and how to use their benefits. Some schools have less-than-stellar records for seeing vets through to graduation, while others walk the walk with those who have served.

Austin was a C-130 crew chief in the Air Force, serving from 2006 through 2008, then started his studies at the Community College of Allegheny County with hopes of transferring to Pitt's engineering program.

“When I started at community college, it was: ‘Yeah, we'll take your benefit and we'll take you in.' I ended up taking a lot of credits I didn't need, and when I transferred I was so far behind I almost quit,” he said. “But things were different at Pitt. At Pitt it was, ‘Alex, is this really what you want?' They develop a personal relationship with you here.”

Ed Dennis, who recently joined CCAC as director of veterans services, said Austin's experience was different from what vets there experience today. He said CCAC works to strike strong relationships with veterans and follows their progress regularly.

Many schools struggled with the nuances of the Post-9/11 bill that sent a new generation of vets streaming into classrooms back when Austin enrolled, Dennis said.

“I don't see that happening again at all,” he said.

Austin, who decided engineering was not for him, graduated last spring with a degree in natural sciences. He continued his education by tapping vocational rehabilitation benefits available to him because a diagnosis of Hodgkins lymphoma forced his medical retirement from the military.

Today, Austin is interning for the World Wildlife Fund, examining the impact of the Bakken shale in North Dakota. He's in love with the work and anxious to get on with his life.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com.

