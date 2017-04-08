Newsmaker: Jared Bundy
Noteworthy: Bundy recently was hired as director of interactive marketing for the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau in Ligonier.
Age: 30
Residence: Monroeville
Family: Wife, Anne; son, Ryker, 1
Background: Bundy is responsible for the visitors bureau's website, social media outreach, digital marketing initiatives and overall online presence, including working with business partners who can log in and post events. Previously, he was digital marketing specialist at St. Vincent College, where he is an adjunct faculty member in communications.
Quote: “I was born, raised, went to college, married, work and am now raising my son in the Laurel Highlands, so this area has always been an important part of my life. I am proud to say I am from the same place as Fred Rogers and Arnold Palmer, and now I am able to share this love of the area with others. … I look forward to working with local business owners to help them share all of the amazing things they do through our digital marketing platforms.”