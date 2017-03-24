Jeannette could furlough up to 10 teachers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As many as 10 employees of the Jeannette City School District could be furloughed as officials contend with shrinking enrollment and a 2017-18 budget shortfall of almost $1 million.

“Up to this point, we've been able to find ways to make the revenues and expenditures match,” said superintendent Matthew Hutcheson. “We're now at a point where I don't know what the answer is. I don't know how we address the shortfalls.”

District officials are contending with increases in salaries and pension contributions to the state education retirement system while student enrollment continues to decline. School directors this week approved a resolution that would eliminate 10 positions in several subjects for the 2017-18 school year. However, if positions can be eliminated through attrition at the end of this school year, that may mean fewer layoffs, Hutcheson said.

“We're looking at anything and everything that we can” to bridge the budget gap for next year, he said.

Directors cannot raise property taxes by more than 3 mills. One mill brings in $61,000. The district's property taxes are collected at a rate of 76 percent, said district business manager Paul Sroka.

The Jeannette Education Association hopes to work with district officials to minimize any negative effects the proposed furloughs may have on students, staff and the community, said association president Paul Shifko.

“The JEA was shocked and blind sided by the news of the district's current financial situation,” Shifko said. “Our number one priority is the commitment to providing Jeannette's students the best education possible. Reducing staff and eliminating programs simply does not advance this goal.”

Retirement contributions are set to increase as much as 12 percent, and teacher salaries would increase $110,000 if there are no furloughs. Other increases include $860,000 more for special education costs, Sroka said.

The district has about 93 teaching positions. At the beginning of March, 996 students were enrolled in the district. Enrollment has declined about 20 percent over 10 years, Hutcheson said. This school year, 40 students have left the district.

“Realistically, 93 teachers for a student body of (996), that's a tough number to match up,” Sroka said. “It's not a place ... any of us relish cutting.”

District officials have identified as targets of the proposed furloughs teaching positions in middle school Spanish, art, consumer science and physical education; high school English, science and industrial art/technology education; elementary kindergarten; elementary and middle school enrichment and an assistant principal.

“We looked at class sizes and enrollment to try to at least generate a sense of direction,” Hutcheson said.

The 2017-18 school budget must be approved by directors in June.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374 or rsignorini@tribweb.com.