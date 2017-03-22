Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Marijuana, cash seized in Salem traffic stop

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

Updated 4 minutes ago

State police seized 3 pounds of marijuana and $8,000 cash from an Allegheny County man who was traveling east on Route 22 through Westmoreland County.

Michael Richards, 38, of Penn Hills told police the drugs and cash found in the trunk belonged to him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski pulled over a 2007 BMW in which Richards was traveling at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday near the highway's intersection with Route 981 because the car had an illegal window tint, he wrote in the complaint. The trooper said he could smell marijuana as he approached the car.

Richards is charged with possession with intent to deliver, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 bond. An April 3 preliminary hearing is set.

