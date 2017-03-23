Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Census figures show drop in Westmoreland, Allegheny counties' populations
Brian Bowling | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 12:42 a.m.

Westmoreland County followed a regional trend by losing an estimated 2,241 people in 2016, according to Census Bur­eau figures released Thursday.

The county's population dropped 0.6 percent to 355,458 from 2015 to 2016. The Pittsburgh metro area declined by 0.4 percent to 2.3 million people.

The loss was driven by people moving out of the area and the long-term trend of the region having more funerals than baby showers. Of the 47 metropolitan statistical areas with at least 1 million people, Pittsburgh is one of eight that had more deaths than births, according to the data.

In Westmoreland County, there were an estimated 4,523 deaths versus 3,040 births, for a natural decline of 1,483 people. The county also saw a net migration loss of 577 people.

Allegheny County had the seventh largest loss of population of any county in the nation, losing 3,933 people last year, according to the figures. Cook County, Illinois, had the largest loss at 21,324 people.

The 0.3 percent drop left Alle­gheny County with an estimated population of 1.2 million in 2016.

Armstrong and Indiana counties both declined by 0.7 percent. Armstrong lost 467 people, leaving an estimated population of 66,486. Indiana County lost 613 people and had an estimated population of 86,364.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.

